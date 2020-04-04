Letter: Business leader’s support
Letter: Business leader’s support

Jim Click has placed multiple full page adds in several recent Daily Star editions, including two in today’s paper (3/30/2020). It appears to me that, in addition to clarifying his business’s services, he is supporting the city of Tucson, the Daily Star (which must be very hard hit by loss of revenue due to shut down businesses, staff reporter’s shrinking news and lots of other sources I don’t know about) and his dealership staff. I thank Jim Click for his enduring community support! It is somehow reassuring that, difficult as doing business is right now, he is still in the mix, supporting Tucson. I am sure there are many ways other business leaders are supporting our community. I thank you! I am also grateful that the Daily Star continues to struggle, staying in the game! Which reminds me to thank the sports staff for staying with important sports developments right here.

Katherine Hoskinson

Midtown

Comments may be used in print.

