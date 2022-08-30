 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Business water truck filling up from neighborhood fire hydrant

My morning walk took me by a fire hydrant in my neighborhood where a local business' water tank truck was filling up using a leaky hose, spewing water from the hose, hydrant and where it connected to his truck. I asked why he was filling up from there and he replied that he had a permit from the City allowing him to fill up anywhere in the city. This is a private company's truck, not one belonging to the City. In reaching out to this company I got the same reply the driver had given me "We are allowed to fill up at any city of tucson Fire hydrant. The water is metered and is paid montly just like at your house." (the misspelling of "monthly" is from the email). Even with great rains this year during our monsoons, water is still and will always be precious and to see it spilled liberally by faulty equipment is irresponsible. How much of this goes on? Who pays for the waste?

Christine Cummins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

