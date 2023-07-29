We are all urged to take shorter showers, turn off the water while we brush our teeth, save rainwater for our yards, and get rid of our pools. Agriculture is urged to find ways to irrigate crops with less water and grow crops that use less water. Where are recommendations to businesses? Why do we seek businesses that will use enormous amounts of water? Why do we not require businesses to install grey water systems? Why aren't businesses that use lots of water required to recycle, clean and reuse that water? We all need to conserve our precious and scarce water, but we seem to be willing to allow any business to use all it wants with no restrictions. We need to make changes here.