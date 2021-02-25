 Skip to main content
Letter: Businesses deciding on mask wearing
Letter: Businesses deciding on mask wearing

In reference to the Feb 19 article "Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates," House Bill 2770 would allow business owners to decide whether to enforce mask mandates for their employees and customers, " a move supporters say promotes freedom." I would like to suggest that those same business owners be required to post a sign at the door (large enough to see) so that those of us who don't want to be in a place where people are not wearing masks can exercise our freedom to not patronize those businesses.

Pamela Harlan

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

