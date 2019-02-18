Re: the Feb. 17 column "In business, capitalism quashes discrimination."
Diego Rivera's malevolent op-ed article on Sunday says it's OK to use religion to discriminate against people. He unconvincingly argues that capitalism will restrain prejudicial businesses. This, of course, has never been the case, as businesses have notoriously discriminated against blacks, jews and Mexicans.
The hateful views of the Brush & Nib owners argue that their so-called "faith" exempts them from anti-discrimination laws in Phoenix. Just because many other businesses don't discriminate doesn't give them a pass. This is why businesses need to be regulated, because left to their own resources, they will discriminate freely. For defending businesses that hate, Rivera has a lot in common with the Ku Klux Klan.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
