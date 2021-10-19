 Skip to main content
Letter: Buss stuck in Pot hole/sink hole
Letter: Buss stuck in Pot hole/sink hole

I find the actions of Senator Sinema comically out of step with her constituents. Arizona has a higher than average percentage of senior citizens many on multiple medications yet she votes to retain the highest drug costs in the world. Our streets are crumbling and in dire need of major repairs ( city bus gets stuck in a hole on a city street) she refuses to vote for infrastructure improvements! Our planet is dying yet she chooses to retain an old fashion procedure that requires a super majority to pass any legislation that would among other things add thousands of jobs and a cleaner environment to combat climate change.Remember 115 degree days in Phoenix? She has reversed her position on environmental issues and opposes a 100 billion dollar bill directly aimed at environment improvements! She opposes reinstating the tax cuts that only benefits those making in excess of $400,000 a year while the tax burden remain consistent on the average family. Sinema, can you say "Town Hall"?

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

