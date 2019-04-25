While traversing the stop-light at Spanish Trail and Houghton I noticed busier than normal traffic, and many vehicles turning west (left) onto the Trail from Houghton. Since there are NO left-turn arrows at that entire corner, it takes longer than usual to get thru that intersection. Traffic Division: why no “turn” arrows at that corner? Portions of Houghton have been under construction/widening for several years. At that very corner, south-bound, traffic is funneled down from three lanes to one, after passing 29th Street intersection.
And I’m not done! Two minutes later I saw a two-car wreck at 22nd and Houghton that TPD was monitoring. Someone “rushing” to the County Fair? Someone running a red light? Who knows? I wasn’t there. Back to Spanish Trail; left turn arrows needed there. That Spanish Trail/Houghton intersection is a very popular crossing for bicycle racing enthusiasts who “train” on the Trail. Motorists, BE CAREFUL!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
