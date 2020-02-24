Letter: Butt Parking
View Comments

Letter: Butt Parking

Each morning as I walk my tiny dog I see nasty cigarette butts in front of carports and along the street. Do people remember that there is enough toxic chemical in one cigarette filter to kill a small child if ingested? Certainly there is no purpose in exposing a 4 pound dog who already has Valley fever. She's now 13, because I protect her and cherish her, I pick them up.

People are constantly warned against the health hazards of smoking. Well, if they can't or don't care about their own health, WHY would they bother caring about others (or even the prevention of forest fires). WHY can't these thoughtless smokers put a simple can of sand out on the carport? Better yet smoke out on the back porch (outside) away from dogs and people.

I will KEEP picking butts up along with my dog's poop. It's good for my waist! SMOKERS, are you reading?

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News