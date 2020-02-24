Letter: Butt Parking

Each morning as I walk my tiny dog I see nasty cigarette butts in front of carports and along the street. Do people remember that there is enough toxic chemical in one cigarette filter to kill a small child if ingested? Certainly there is no purpose in exposing a 4 pound dog who already has Valley fever. She's now 13, because I protect her and cherish her, I pick them up.
People are constantly warned against the health hazards of smoking. Well, if they can't or don't care about their own health, WHY would they bother caring about others (or even the prevention of forest fires). WHY can't these thoughtless smokers put a simple can of sand out on the carport? Better yet smoke out on the back porch (outside) away from dogs and people.
I will KEEP picking butts up along with my dog's poop. It's good for my waist! SMOKERS, are you reading?
Janice Campos
Foothills
