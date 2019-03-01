Re: the March 1 guest column "'Buy local' is flat-out wrong; Get the best bang for your buck."
I was amazed by Andrew Haines' ardent opposition to buying local products or services if someone offers a lower price. He says we should spend our money where we "get the most value." But he mostly equates best value with lower prices.
There are other things which I value. I value that some products that I buy and cost a little more, but they were not made by children, prison laborers or extremely low-paid and exploited laborers. I value that some products that I buy cost a little more, but they are not contaminated with toxins and their manufacture did not result in dangerous pollution. And I also appreciate that the Arizona-laid eggs I get at Fry's did not travel on a truck across the USA for two weeks.
I am wiling to pay more for that. The actual price number is not the only value.
John Higgins
Southeast side
