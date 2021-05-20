Letter: By Agnes C. Poore, Co-Founder, Casa de la Luz Hospice

Star readers may have heard that Casa de la Luz has been purchased by LHC Group, a healthcare provider headquartered in Louisiana. We hope our community will take comfort in knowing that LHC was carefully selected from many prospective owners because we believe they share our core values and culture of compassionate care. Casa’s co-founder, Lynette Jaramillo, and I made this decision together.
To our fellow Tucsonans: this is not goodbye. The agency will continue to operate as Casa de la Luz and the clinical staff and others you have come to trust will continue to serve you and your family. LHC Group’s experience in running hospice programs nationwide will only enhance the quality of services for those in need.
Those of us involved in community affairs will continue to be a part of life in our town, albeit in a different role, and we look forward to this new chapter.
Please join us in welcoming LHC Group to Tucson.
Agnes C. Poore, Co-Founder, Casa de la Luz Hospice
