Letter: By Asa Stephens

Recently, I’ve come across horror stories posted by good friends, and appeals by others to stop nefarious ads on Facebook and other social media. I happen to think that adding my name to some appeal is probably not going to do very much. I think that it is now up to us, PERSONALLY, to be way more careful about scrutinizing the info that comes our way.
It’s not just about what ads Facebook or Twitter allows or not. It’s about stories meant to sow doubt, discord and dissent.
Sometimes the stories appeal to people with huge hearts, like the horrifying one a friend posted recently about child labor in Africa to retrieve rare earth materials, so that we can have electric cars! (Implying that cars are the problem, not the lack of government, good policy and help for the poor kids). We have to be vigilant about these stories, that make us doubt ourselves. They can be fairly subtle.
I also have friends who now avoid any talk of current affairs or policies, whether national, international or local, so as to not create unpleasantness. Self-censure, in other words, which paves the way to the tomb of democracy.
We need education for all, particularly children and teens, about how to distinguish the false and insidious from the real. Why don’t those of us with children in or near school age start demanding that there be serious education efforts at all levels to stop the torrent of spin, falsifications and lies that are spread daily and hourly in cyberspace? I believe Finland has it on the curriculum to make students distinguish between real and fake news, f.ex.
Let’s start to fight back by being very, very critical, not by avoiding unpleasant or difficult topics that need to be discussed.
Asa Stephens
Hereford
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.