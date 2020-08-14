You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: By Barbara Davis
Letter: By Barbara Davis

Arizona and the United States have enormous problems, most rooted in greed. The 8-11-2020 issue of the Arizona Daily Star provided an excellent example. On the front page is the headline "Southern Arizona keeps heating up; no monsoon action anywhere in sight." The article states that we are having record heat and a rainless monsoon - with the hottest July ever recorded.

Then, on page B3, we see that Marana has a "blueprint for growth" to accommodate another 25,000 people. Where's the plan for water? We can't just dig more wells - the aquifer has limits! Unless we put our greed for profit aside and make real plans - and occasional sacrifices - the area, state, and country are doomed.

Barbara Davis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

