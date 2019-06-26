This is not the United States of America mentality that my father and his father, my grandfather, were willing to die for when they went off to war to keep our freedom, our way of life.
If we learned there were animals, especially their young, being treated like the men, woman and children are currently being treated on our southern border, this would have been stopped long ago with the outrage it would have caused by those witnessing such cruelty. To protect our animals from any type of abusive treatment, there are laws in place to punish those doing such acts. Animal rights groups would make sure those in charge would be arrested and prosecuted with the expectation that many would be sentenced to serve time.
Then, why, please is this still going on with humans on our southern border, with the even more heinous act of separating hundreds, maybe thousands of children from their parents with total disregard to the age of the child let alone the barbaric living conditions they are placed in?
Some justify this treatment by chanting that they deserve this since they tried to get into the United States illegally. Are we now no better than countries that condone this as a way to keep their people in line? Those who see nothing wrong with this inhumane treatment of human beings, what has happened to your humanity, to your soul? Is this what you want your children and grandchildren to remember about you, that you have no regard to the treatment, the torture, of other children their age?
If you are truly this contemptuous, reading this will not give you pause to change. But, do be warned that this inhumanity to our fellow mankind is on the edge of us repeating a very ugly part of our world’s history that some of our parents and grandparents went to war to keep from spreading, many never to return. Prepare yourself.
Cathey Langione
Oro Valley
