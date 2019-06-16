Mr. Finley: On behalf of myself and the University of Arizona Track and Field program, I want to commend my appreciation to the Arizona Daily Star, and especially Frank Sotomayor, for this past season coverage of Wildcat Track and Field. For the past two years his coverage and articles of our student-athletes has been the best that I can remember, and I have been associated with Arizona Track and Field as a student-athlete, coach, and official since 1962!
I would hope that Frank will be able to continue his association with The Star covering the Track program next year. As a side note, Frank and I took a track and field class together at the UA in 1962!
David Murray, former UA track coach (1965-2002)
Tucson
