My daughter has been teaching elementary and middle school students for 15 years. She holds 2 masters degrees in education and is committed to her profession. Just after the recent Nashville shooting which took the life of 6 innocents including 3 children she sent her mother and I the following:

Every teacher you know has a plan for an active shooter

Evert teacher you know has walked into their classroom looking for blind spots

Every teacher you know has wondered how fast they can lock their door

Every teacher you know has had the talk about the "spread out" or "group together" method

Every teacher you know has thought about if they would "fight or flight".

Every teacher you know has walked past their classroom to see what it looks like from the outside.

Every teacher you know has checked their windows to see the best way to open them.

Every teacher you know has walked into another classroom and looked to see where the doors and windows are

Every teacher you know has thought about how to keep young kids quiet

"This job is hard enough. Schools should be a safe haven for kids and teachers. Today I walked into my classroom and checked all the windows and made sure everything was in place...just in case. I'm so tired of it and something needs to change."

It breaks my heart to read this and it breaks my heart that, for the sake of our citizens especially our children, our leaders have failed to enact real and meaningful gun control.

Floyd Nobler

Foothills