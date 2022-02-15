 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: By Hugh Morgan
Letter: By Hugh Morgan

I lost my grandmother to the Flu epidemic in 1918. I never knew her. My father was 5 and his brother was 3. Grandmother Florence Daley was 30.

This family experience colored our lives with caution ever since. When my father married, he married the daughter of a physician. Together, they assured that each of their six children received the important and timely vaccines to minimize or eliminate not only the Flu, but also, Polio, Measles, and several other diseases. In military service, I received protection from Malaria and other typical diseases of the tropics before deploying to Vietnam. Chicken Pox at a young age got by my immune system…resulting in episodes of Shingles in later years.

To this day, the Flu shot is routinely received every year. And we’ve added the vaccinations for Covid…and the boosters.

And here’s a spoiler: as a younger person, I hated shots…occasionally fainted when they were received, but in adulthood, learned to live with them.

I offer this view to encourage all our human family to consider the health and safety of our own and future generations…to follow the best science coming from the medical world…and otherwise to go about a full and happy life.

Hugh Morgan

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

