Letter: By Janet Tolman
Letter: By Janet Tolman

Every Monday morning I look forward to receiving the paper and reading

"Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World" by Steve Newman. The descriptions and corresponding symbols and a photo are enlightening and interesting.

Each week there is at least one piece of good news amidst the dramatic natural events or those changes that result from human behaviors. This feature gives me a broad view of what is going on all over our amazing planet, and I'm grateful it is a part of the paper.

Janet Tolman

Northwest

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

