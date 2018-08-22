I've been educated to look at all sides and FACTS before making decisions. After attending debates and forums, Naval Reservist, Lieutenant Commander Danny “DJ” Morales, candidate for U.S. Congress in CD2 is the most qualified for McSally's soon-to-be vacated seat. He is the one who showed up to all forums. He gave detailed answers, not canned ones like others. He is the only Republican to accept a debate from a Democrat. Someone asked about DJ’s education saying, “I don’t want a dummy in office.” DJ's U of A major in Biochemistry proves he deciphers, analyzes and synthesizes problems. His minor in English shines when addressing constituents. Some opponents only have a high school education, much younger, and not experienced! He will present professionally in Congress.
This humble community servant is assertive, as president of his law enforcement class and protecing us on the border, as a Deputy Sheriff. He'll be assertive in Congress. Danny is a teacher and youth pastor. He treats his college-sweetheart wife, and others with respect. www.dannydjmorales.com
Janis Miller
Tucson
