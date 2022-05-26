Letter: By Jay Elliott

The letter writer assigns all gun deaths, pollution deaths, COVID deaths, child hunger and homelessness on Republicans. But wait. Point of fact: Under Clinton and Obama, the Democrats had 16 total years to address and correct your issues. And, they did squat. Currently, the Democrats hold all the cards: the Presidency, the House and the Senate. And, what have they done to address your issues? Squat. It ain't Republicans. Wake the Hell Up!