Letter: By Jay Elliott

Re: the May 23 letter "The Party of Life."
The letter writer assigns all gun deaths, pollution deaths, COVID deaths, child hunger and homelessness on Republicans. But wait. Point of fact: Under Clinton and Obama, the Democrats had 16 total years to address and correct your issues. And, they did squat. Currently, the Democrats hold all the cards: the Presidency, the House and the Senate. And, what have they done to address your issues? Squat. It ain't Republicans. Wake the Hell Up!
Jay Elliott
Northwest
