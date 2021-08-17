Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and neighbors, please put one on for the kids. Children cannot do much about masks except wear them when told. But you can.
You, yah you, the mask less, we all see you, know what you’re trying to say with your harmful exhibit of unsocial responsibility. How about helping the kids and wear a mask, bandana, anything over your mouth and nose. Please do it for the little ones?
Jerry Wilkerson
Saddlebrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.