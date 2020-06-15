Letter: By Jinny Leineweber

Re: the June 10 letter "Bystanders could've saved Floyd's life."
I am responding to the 90 yr. old that was sure George Floyd’s death could have been avoided had a bystander stopped filming and stepped in. Plenty of people shouted out to the police telling them to stop. I can only imagine what would have happened if the 17 yr old young woman had tried to physically intercede. More likely she would have been thrown to the street as well. That policeman was executing a man on a city street and was not going to be deterred by anyone or anything, even the knowledge that George Floyd was no longer breathing. He and the Minneapolis police department had a history of this kind of treatment within the black community and had that young woman not filmed it, the world would never have known of this unspeakable death.
Jinny Leineweber
Foothills
