Letter: By Jon B. Wang, M.D

Senator Sinema -
Thank You. Thank You. Thank You !!
The fact that you are opposing Democrat colleagues
In the Filibuster issue is testimony to extraordinary
courage and character that I respect and admire.
In my opinion your political courage surpasses that
of John McCain who did receive my votes.
The pressure you must be enduring from the most
powerful individuals in our government is beyond
my comprehension.
More than most U.S. citizens, I have reasons to be
grateful and to express appreciation for our Constitution
and the opportunities existing in the USA.
I am foreign-born (China,1941). I am a U.S. Citizen,
Vietnam veteran, Army Special Forces(Green Berets),
Princeton University graduate, and resident of Arizona
for the past 44 years.
Please know that I appreciate you; I am so very grateful