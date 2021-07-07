 Skip to main content
Letter: By Jon B. Wang, M.D
Senator Sinema -

Thank You. Thank You. Thank You !!

The fact that you are opposing Democrat colleagues

In the Filibuster issue is testimony to extraordinary

courage and character that I respect and admire.

In my opinion your political courage surpasses that

of John McCain who did receive my votes.

The pressure you must be enduring from the most

powerful individuals in our government is beyond

my comprehension.

More than most U.S. citizens, I have reasons to be

grateful and to express appreciation for our Constitution

and the opportunities existing in the USA.

I am foreign-born (China,1941). I am a U.S. Citizen,

Vietnam veteran, Army Special Forces(Green Berets),

Princeton University graduate, and resident of Arizona

for the past 44 years.

Please know that I appreciate you; I am so very grateful

that you are are preserving our two-party system of politics.

Jon B. Wang, M.D

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

