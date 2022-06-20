Letter: By Lauri Ziemba

Over the last six years I’ve lost my Dad, two Aunts and 4 dear friends.

At my age you may say that’s common and an average number of losses. Maybe you’re right. The problem is that they all suffered. They endured weeks or months of waiting and wishing for an end to their misery. Even with hospice and “comfort meds,” I watched their suffering.

All of them were completely reliant on others for 100% of their care at the end. Hospice in AZ does not change diapers, do laundry, get food or let you sleep. Hospice shows up a couple of times per week for half an hour. There is no mercy.

Arizona does not have a medical aid in dying law. We can’t choose to die with dignity as 11 other states can. This needs to change.

Lauri Ziemba

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

