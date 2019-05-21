"Kudos to Sprouts Market on Orange Grove and I-10. On April 15 I went shopping at Sprouts, my grocery cart was full, I started to feel very ill. I managed to go to the front of the store, where I was able to sit down. I spoke to Lupita, a cashier and told her i need to stay there for a while. She had someone bring me a bottle of water. Not feeling any better, a young man, an employee Roy brought me a bottle of OJ. He was very kind, stayed with me, speaking to me. He also brought me the three items I needed to complete my shopping. Lupita closed her stating saying she would cash me out So I couldn't have to wait. Roy took my groceries out of the cart to be paid for and into my car. Lupita said someone would follow me home and help me since no one was there to help me. What a great gesture. Thanks again to Lupita and Roy. Give thanks and positive strokes where they are due.
Lil Hydock
North
