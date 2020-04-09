Letter: By Louis Lovat

A "so called" lifelong Democrat rebukes Mark Kelly for campaigning during the virus pandemic. She doesn't rebuke any other Democrat or Republican campaigning during these trying times. I do suspect her true political party affiliation is showing. I would encourage a vote for Kelly as he has demonstrated throughout his life the courage necessary to stand against the Trump demolition of the USA and is campaigning for the common good of all, regardless of party affiliation.
Louis Lovat
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
