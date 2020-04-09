Letter: By Louis Lovat
View Comments

Letter: By Louis Lovat

A "so called" lifelong Democrat rebukes Mark Kelly for campaigning during the virus pandemic. She doesn't rebuke any other Democrat or Republican campaigning during these trying times. I do suspect her true political party affiliation is showing. I would encourage a vote for Kelly as he has demonstrated throughout his life the courage necessary to stand against the Trump demolition of the USA and is campaigning for the common good of all, regardless of party affiliation.

Louis Lovat

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News