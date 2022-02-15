Letter: By Maria Frisby

Re: the Feb. 13 article "Leftover wall parts are being distributed."
Dear Editor.
I just read the article on the front page of the Sunday edition.
Here is a suggestion for the metal parts, they can be offered to the public as scrap metal. There would be people interested in having a piece of the famous wall in their back yard. Just as it was done with the Berlin Wall. It may not be cost effective, may be there would be wholesaler interested.
Thank you, it is a very interesting article.
Maria Frisby
Westside
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.