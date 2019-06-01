Re: the May 14 article "Ground broken for new hotel at Tucson Convention Center."
I was so disappointed to see the picture of the Double Tree Hotel that will loom over the old barrio on the TCC property in the near future. As a 30-year resident of El Hoyo, I try to keep current on planned projects affecting our neighborhood. The last meeting I attended was recognizing the barrio’s historic nature and making a special designation for Barrio Viejo (comparing it to New Orleans!) and giving us another layer of historic protection. Obviously the boundaries are very tight, and Tucson sees no point in honoring it’s own architectural legacy even across the street from it’s historic beginnings. That kind of stick and stucco construction, the kind that’s being thrown up for student housing all over, it’s cheap and ugly and says nothing about place. A block away, when the city built the new fire department a few years ago, they managed to respect our history with an elegant and beautiful building. We are in important, distinct, and beautiful place with a local history. Those hotel plans need to be re-drawn! Rio Nuevo, have you no standards?
MaryAnn Brazil
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.