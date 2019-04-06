RE: the April 2 letter "Rosemont benefits outweigh the bad."
Yet another fact-deprived writer asserts that economic benefits of Rosemont Mine will outweigh “limited-well mitigated environment costs.” Yes, for its Canadian owners. Since January, after the Army Corps of Engineers arbitrarily reversed years of repeated denials based on expert findings, Hudbay’s stock has soared above 55 percent.
Logical. Hudbay will earn billions, then leave us with a giant hole, a devastated water supply and a waste mountain after paying no royalties and only minimal taxes. During construction, it will employ hewers and haulers, but it will deprive the Santa Ritas of recreational income incalculably more valuable.
The writer drove past and found the area uninteresting. The Tohono O’Odham and earlier tribes would disagree; they’ve regarded that land sacred for millennia. Scientists say its biodiversity is among the richest in North America, from rare desert wetlands rising to forested peaks, the habitat of everything from rare butterflies and minnows to jaguars.
Rosemont is a casualty of Donald Trump’s American-First policy. In fact, with so little benefit from so much lost, it amounts to America Last.
Mort Rosenblum
Foothills
