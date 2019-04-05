Re: the March 29 article "Trade-war shoe is on other foot for US these days."
Excellent article and it does tell a lot of forgotten American history, but not all of it.
France had a rough time of it in the eighteenth century, losing three wars in a row to England. The French recognized that much of the problem was connected to the poor quality of their explosives. In the l760’s they went to the greatest chemist in France, Antoine Lavoisier and asked for his help to develop more reliable, more powerful gunpowder. He did, and much of the British defeat in the Revolutionary War was the result of superior French gunpowder.
Lavoisier had a number of brilliant assistants and he was especially impressed by one young chemist. He urged him to stay in France and work with him - great things lay ahead for both men. But the young man was adamant to immigrate to America – and he took his chemical knowledge with him. His name was Pierre du Pont Nemours and he settled in Delaware in the l790’s and built a famed and much needed gunpowder works.
The aristocratic Antoine Lavoisier died on the guillotine in l794.
America often benefited from the genius – and the misfortunes of others.
Philip Supina
Midtown
