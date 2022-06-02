Letter: By Roger Butz MD MPH, BG (Ret) US Army

The authors of our great Constitution and Bill of Rights had no idea that we would now have automatic firearms with high-capacity magazines, when they enacted the Second Amendment. The "Constitutional rights" of game hunters, competitive marksmen, and citizens wishing to defend themselves and their homes can still be respected, while helping to prevent “massacres,” by simply making it a felony to buy, own or sell weaponry which no sane person can suggest is needed for anything except military and police purposes.
Getting automatic/semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines “off the streets“ of America is long overdue. Legislators with integrity will make certain that is exactly what happens, without regard to political prejudice. This is a moral issue, far more fundamental to humanity than political preferences! (No, my voter registration is not "Democrat" - as if that should make any difference.)
Roger Butz MD MPH, BG (Ret) US Army
Northwest
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.