 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: By Roger Butz MD MPH, BG (Ret) US Army

  • Comments

The authors of our great Constitution and Bill of Rights had no idea that we would now have automatic firearms with high-capacity magazines, when they enacted the Second Amendment. The "Constitutional rights" of game hunters, competitive marksmen, and citizens wishing to defend themselves and their homes can still be respected, while helping to prevent “massacres,” by simply making it a felony to buy, own or sell weaponry which no sane person can suggest is needed for anything except military and police purposes.

Getting automatic/semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines “off the streets“ of America is long overdue. Legislators with integrity will make certain that is exactly what happens, without regard to political prejudice. This is a moral issue, far more fundamental to humanity than political preferences! (No, my voter registration is not "Democrat" - as if that should make any difference.)

Roger Butz MD MPH, BG (Ret) US Army

Northwest

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful c…

Letter: How about that wall?

One of Karin Taylor Robson's six point plan is to finish the "Wall". Is she talking about the same wall that she is showing in her campaign ad…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News