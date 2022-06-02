Letter: By Roger Butz MD MPH, BG (Ret) US Army

The authors of our great Constitution and Bill of Rights had no idea that we would now have automatic firearms with high-capacity magazines, when they enacted the Second Amendment. The "Constitutional rights" of game hunters, competitive marksmen, and citizens wishing to defend themselves and their homes can still be respected, while helping to prevent “massacres,” by simply making it a felony to buy, own or sell weaponry which no sane person can suggest is needed for anything except military and police purposes.