Letter: By Sheila Tobias

Tucson has done it again Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
presented a first-ever (in Arizona) concert of all-women classical music
composers last night at the Berger Center in Tucson. Introduced by
Kaety Byerley, the program director of Tucson adult Chamber Players.
The Neave Trio played pieces by an American, Amy Beach, an Englishwoman,
Rebecca Clarke, and a French composer Cecile Chaminade, each of
whom had persisted in the face of direct and unapologetic opposition
from husband, fathers, and until their music was acclaimed, by the
"system as well, The only contemporary (born in 1962) the American,
Jennifer Higdon, had the good fortune to have grown up as the Women's
Movement was making its mark on American culture. Also on the cutting
edge, the concert featured on a big screen behind the players, visual
images of sound by artist Ryan Brady, also a first.
Sheila Tobias
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.