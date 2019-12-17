Letter: By Sheila Tobias
Letter: By Sheila Tobias

Tucson has done it again Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

presented a first-ever (in Arizona) concert of all-women classical music

composers last night at the Berger Center in Tucson. Introduced by

Kaety Byerley, the program director of Tucson adult Chamber Players.

The Neave Trio played pieces by an American, Amy Beach, an Englishwoman,

Rebecca Clarke, and a French composer Cecile Chaminade, each of

whom had persisted in the face of direct and unapologetic opposition

from husband, fathers, and until their music was acclaimed, by the

"system as well, The only contemporary (born in 1962) the American,

Jennifer Higdon, had the good fortune to have grown up as the Women's

Movement was making its mark on American culture. Also on the cutting

edge, the concert featured on a big screen behind the players, visual

images of sound by artist Ryan Brady, also a first.

Sheila Tobias

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

