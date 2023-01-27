Letter: By Tom Biehn

I am so over all the whining and complaining about Bill Walton. He is far and away my favorite sportscaster. After all, perhaps the complainers have forgotten: First Round No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, three time national college player of the year, NBA Hall of Famer, 50th and 75th NBA anniversary teams. Lead two NCAA Championship teams. Integral in UCLA's 88 game winning streak. NBA Championships with Portland and Boston. NBA Playoff MVP with Portland. Sixth Man of the Year Award '85-'86. Played under legendary coach John Wooden. His son Luke, played at the UofA under Lute Olson. He has ties to the Wildcat basketball program and promotes us around the country (yes, along with his beloved UCLA). That makes him the most insightful announcer in the USA. The experience and in-depth knowledge he brings to the game he has are second to none.