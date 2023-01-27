 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: By Tom Biehn

I am so over all the whining and complaining about Bill Walton. He is far and away my favorite sportscaster. After all, perhaps the complainers have forgotten: First Round No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, three time national college player of the year, NBA Hall of Famer, 50th and 75th NBA anniversary teams. Lead two NCAA Championship teams. Integral in UCLA's 88 game winning streak. NBA Championships with Portland and Boston. NBA Playoff MVP with Portland. Sixth Man of the Year Award '85-'86. Played under legendary coach John Wooden. His son Luke, played at the UofA under Lute Olson. He has ties to the Wildcat basketball program and promotes us around the country (yes, along with his beloved UCLA). That makes him the most insightful announcer in the USA. The experience and in-depth knowledge he brings to the game he has are second to none.

Ask the UA basketball players what they think about Bill! If they find him inspirational when he takes the time to talk with them and the coaches. Who does a great job of promoting Tucson on every telecast, sharing the Magic of the Desert with people from all of the Pac 12 and nation? If you don't like Bill (I suspect, it is usually a political issue) turn off the sound and listen to AM 1290! I will take one of the most famous, awarded and respected by NBA and college coaches and players in the country any day.

Tom Biehn

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

