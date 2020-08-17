You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: By Valeri Bustamante
Letter: By Valeri Bustamante

Proud to be a Wildcat!

Some of my best memories are when UA Wildcats are excelling under pressure. Who could forget the Desert Swarm Arizona Football Defense? Or the way Adia Barnes' team delivered last season? But now I have a new reason to be proud of the Cats. The University is leading the nation in efforts to bring students back to campus as safely as possible. The more I read about the student and employee testing and tracing the most impressed I am with President Robbins' leadership during this pandemic. Our team may not be taking the field this season, but I've never been prouder of the Wildcats and I'll be cheering them on this fall.

Bear Down and Mask Up!

During his weekly briefing University of Arizona President Bobby Robbins said, "Bear Down and Mask Up!" Yes! Let's all follow this great advice so we can put COVID-19 behind us as soon as possible.

Valeri Bustamante

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

