Letter: Bye Bye Dilbert

Dilbert's creator, Scott Adams, is an Electrical Engineer with a degree from MIT. Basically a Libertarian who, like the King's jokers of the middle ages, spoke truth to power under the guise of humor. The jokers were occasionally beheaded, thus another comparison to the removing of Dilbert. Adams insights were, for the most part, on target and pretty damn funny.

Now, in Dilbert's place on the comic page, we have Gary Trudeau/Doonesbury. A leftist who criticized the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists AFTER they were executed by Muslim extremists. Was Doonesbury selected because Trudeau was awarded a Pulitzer? The very same Pulitzer that awarded the NYT for its investigative journalism into the Russian Collusion scandal? You know, the scandal that was proven not to exist? Or, because his political leanings are more in tune with the Star's owners? That is a rhetorical question.

John Dooling

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

