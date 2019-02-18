I was disappointed to read that the Star is caving to the right wing and the conservative noise machine by discontinuing "Non Sequitur" over the inadvertent insertion of vulgar language into a strip. Though not a big fan of the strip, removing a classic one such as this for such "reasons" was outrageous and cowardly.
The excuses by editor Jill Spitz were thin and far from convincing. What will the Star do next to cave to Trumpism and the religious and crazy-land zealots of the current GOP? Maybe instead of "Rubes," you could pick "B.C." or another "wholesome" strip written by an evangelical Christian. In reality, nothing you do will stop the vitriol from readers who believe the Star is a communist/socialist/left-wing rag. Caving to the right doesn't endear you to their ilk.
Jeffrey St Clair
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.