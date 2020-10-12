Letter: Bygone Catastrophe

I was moved by Greg Hansen's recounting of the tragic events involving the Wichita State Football team , on Oct 2nd,
50 years ago; what a great testimony to humanity and what is truly important in life. I occasionally disagree with him, but Southern Arizona is fortunate such an articulate and unbiased Sports Writer.
Harold Holzman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!