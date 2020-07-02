Letter: Cázares-Kelly is the People's Choice for Pima County Recorder
Letter: Cázares-Kelly is the People's Choice for Pima County Recorder

Although there are many candidacies Democrats will decide this August, one of the most crucial, in my mind, is Pima County Recorder. Do you realize how challenging it can be to vote when you have disabilities, live in a poorly served community, or feel disenfranchised by the system? Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, not even out of the primary starting gate yet, is already demonstrating in person and across social media platforms that she will work tirelessly to engage and empower ALL potential voters to register and participate. In these times of gerrymandering, voter suppression, and tampering, do we not want to bolster our base? A champion for our collective choices? The awesome software upgrade instead of the update that fixes the bugs? It’s time to create a thriving Democracy that works for ALL of us.

Julie St John

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

