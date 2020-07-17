Letter: Cázares-Kelly the Best Choice for Pima County Recorder
2020 is the year we see things clearly. Our democracy needs revitalization, and that starts with expanding and protecting voter participation. Fortunately, in Pima County, we have a candidate with the vision, commitment, and experience to achieve the reforms we need. Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has been a leader in civic engagement initiatives and voter outreach in Pima County for many years. She has concrete ideas for improving voter participation, including protecting early voting and conducting outreach to communities that often have been excluded from voter education efforts. And she would be the first Native American ever elected to county-wide office here. Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is the change we need in 2020.

Elizabeth Oglesby

Midtown

