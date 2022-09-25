Letter: Caliente Magazine

In my last letter I ended with “what else are you going to do to further alienate your readers?” Well I got my answer when I read yesterday’s Caliente insert. No crossword puzzle. Lee Enterprises seems to be more interested in saving space that satisfying their loyal subscribers. I hope that whoever is in charge of these poorly thought out decisions reads your editorial page and sees the number of letters expressing dissatisfaction with the recent changes.
Don Davis
East side
