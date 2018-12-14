Quick as I am to criticize some of the letters that appear in the Star, I want to commend the humor of Fred DiNoto ("Sweet talking invaders from then Golden State," Dec. 13), who tongue-in-cheek talked about how those coming from the liberal nirvana of California might change our obviously too conservative state.
The problem that he failed to address, however, is, "If a liberal state is so much more to be preferred, why are these people leaving that liberalism's Xanadu for Neanderthal Arizona?"
Just wondering.
John Johnson
Foothills
