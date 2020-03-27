Letter: Call for Governor Ducey to Issue Statewide Lockdown
Letter: Call for Governor Ducey to Issue Statewide Lockdown

This letter serves as a call for Governor Ducey to issue a statewide lockdown. The COVID-19 situation continues to escalate daily, as viewable on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website (1). The CDC has noted on their U.S. cases map that Arizona is having widespread community transmission of the virus (1). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state's population consists of 17.5% of individuals over the age of 65 (2). This group is the most at risk of requiring critical care and dying of Coronavirus (2). Action taken in the next two days to prevent the spread of this illness is crucial to protect our residents and health care system alike.

Debby Cogley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

