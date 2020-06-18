Letter: Call Gov Ducey to account
Governor Ducey is exhibiting an appalling lack of leadership in his official response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is explicitly not interested in even suggesting, much less mandating, social behaviors that would lessen the impact of this virus to which there are no antibodies and for which there is no vaccine. He is a public health nightmare and he should be called to account for his insouciance and his disregard for the lives and health of Arizonans.

I urge all Arizonans to reach out to Governor Ducey and let him know how you are feeling the impact of his (non) actions.

GREER WARREN

Midtown

