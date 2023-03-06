A witness testified at a Republican hearing of the state House and Senate election committees on Feb. 23 that there is election fraud in Arizona! Golly, I am SHOCKED! The Republican witness also charged that Mexican cartels are bribing the state House and Senate members, local office holders, county supervisors, prosecutors and 25% of active judges. I am SHOCKED, yes shocked to hear this! (She omitted any mention of UFOs.)

It's time for state Senate and House Republicans to investigate by calling in the Cyber Ninjas, the Republican Cochise County supervisors and Republican ex-attorney general Brnovich. Republicans should also get McGruff the Crime Dog and Inspector Clouseau to investigate. It may take 10 months and cost $10 million, but isn’t that what Republicans think taxpayer money is for?

Larry Bodine

Foothills