 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Calling out the CINOs

  • Comments

Kudos to Fitz for his article "Kari Lake's Christ is unfamiliar to this heathen sinner", shining a spotlight on these phony CINOs (Christians in name only). What could be more repugnant than these Republican politicians, including Trump, masquerading as Godly people to pander to evangelical voters? What a farce. I wonder if the MAGA evangelicals have ever taken notice of the perfect description of their earthly orange Messiah set forth in Proverbs 6:12 -19, "The Wicked Man". Absolutely spot on accurate.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News