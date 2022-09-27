Letter: Calling out the CINOs

Kudos to Fitz for his article "Kari Lake's Christ is unfamiliar to this heathen sinner", shining a spotlight on these phony CINOs (Christians in name only). What could be more repugnant than these Republican politicians, including Trump, masquerading as Godly people to pander to evangelical voters? What a farce. I wonder if the MAGA evangelicals have ever taken notice of the perfect description of their earthly orange Messiah set forth in Proverbs 6:12 -19, "The Wicked Man". Absolutely spot on accurate.