Letter: Cameras in classrooms

As a retired teacher, I have a suggestion that would not cost anything and would be better than cameras in classrooms, as one of our legislators has proposed. Instead of watching video streaming classrooms from afar, those parents could better spend their time by volunteering to help in their children's classrooms. They could be there in person, not just to observe, but to act as a teacher aide. I believe that many teachers would appreciate the help in their over crowded classes. I know that I would have. Furthermore, hearing that so many schools are finding a lack of substitutes, perhaps each legislator could find a day a month to sub in their local schools. That would give them an on site view of what is really being taught and what is really happening in our underfunded schools.
Vicky Konecky
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.