Letter: Camp Grant

Many thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his article on the Camp Grant Massacre. Tucson is not free from systemic racism and it is not only against Blacks and Hispanics. Native Americans are arrested and incarcerated more often and for longer periods than the white people on a daily basis. They are denied housing and ignored in restaurants as much as Black people are. We need to face these facts and never forget. We need to analyze our behavior and look at the fact that we are not taught about our racist behaviors and just assume they are normal. So many white people have never discussed this with people of color and do not try. Good for David. What a gem he is and how lucky we are to have him.
Bette Bunker Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.