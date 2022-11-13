Letter: Campaign Ads

Tucson missed a bet during the annual Day of the Dead precession last Sunday. They could have collected all of the campaign signs for all candidates all over the city and burned them in the bonfire at the end of the precession. What a blaze that would have made and it would have been a useful end of these eyesores. Oh well, maybe next general election.
Also, wouldn't it be nice if someone invented a device to go on your phone that would intercept all of those robot campaign ads and send them into some twilight zone before they ring your phone. Wishful thinking.
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.