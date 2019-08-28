Is anyone else amazed at all of Regina Romero's cohorts who actually get published in the Daily Star? It's as if there are no other candidates running to be Tucson's mayor! Can it be a coincidence that every day we find a new batch of letters glorifying her? Where are those who know she's done nothing for her district in decades?Where are the letters that truthfully detail her record? Is it possible that the Daily Star is complicit in this campaign by letter to the editor?
Prof. Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
