Letter: Campaign Reform Regarding McSally
Letter: Campaign Reform Regarding McSally

We certainly need campaign finance reform to stop the Dark Money that is supporting Martha McSally’s vicious campaign. We also need reform from lying which she is using profusely now. She is shamelessly lying about a great American hero, Mark Kelly, a great astronaut and fighter pilot. This is great example of a negative campaign because there is absolutely nothing positive to say about McSally. To lose health care for those with pre-existing conditions is reprehensible! All her adds are total lies. The GOP is doing absolutely nothing to refute her and Trump’s lies. The GOP of John McCain and Reagan is dead. It’s great to watch a Red state turning Blue!

Jeffery Blackburn, MD

Northwest side

