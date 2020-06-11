Letter: campaign scare tactic

I just watched a political candidate use the word “communist” as a hate word on TV. The “hate communism” idea was a driving force in two wars and other secret “destroy actions” of the United States. Supposedly communism is the enemy of democracy. But let’s look at these terms. Communism is an economic system just like capitalism is an economic system. Why do the American people “hate communism”? They’ve been brain-washed. The United States is run behind the scenes by capitalists. Capitalists fear communism because they are afraid that system might “catch on” here and that would threaten their individual ability to become “filthy rich. Frankly, they don’t understand. Pure communism can’t survive because it doesn’t allow for individual motivation and achievement. Conversely, pure unregulated capitalism allows those with money to rule the world at the cost of human life for their own “margin of profit”. And – any economic system can be taken over by a dictator committing atrocities. U.S. citizens beware.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!